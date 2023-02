3 Feb. 9:20

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told about the purpose of the "3 + 3" platform.

He noted that Russia was promoting the 3+3 formula in order to focus the region on constructive endeavor. The formula includes Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as their neighbors Russia, Turkey and Iran.

"The first preliminary meeting has taken place. We will continue along these lines," Lavrov added.