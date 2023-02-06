Syria reports casualties in Turkey earthquake

6 Feb. 9:20

At least 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Syria after a series of powerful earthquakes centered in Türkiye jolted the wider region early on Monday.

Strong tremors hit Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa regions of Syria, at least 100 people have been killed and about 200 people - hospitalised.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said it is mobilizing all its units, formations and institutions in all governorates to provide immediate aid and urgent assistance to the residents affected by the earthquake, search for people trapped under the rubble, and to treat the injured.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that a major earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Turkey.