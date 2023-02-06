Ankara: unblocking border with Armenia depends on Baku

6 Feb. 11:00

Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus answered the question about the chances of reopening Turkey’s border with Armenia in Kars Province.

Mus conditioned the reopening of the Armenia-Turkey border with Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, stressing the importance of the Azerbaijan factor.

He claimed that Armenia should fulfill the demands of Azerbaijan, after which it will be possible to talk about the discussions related to the reopening of the Armenian-Turkish border.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that the Turkish Foreign Ministry offered Armenia the opportunity to participate in interregional economic projects after the normalization of relations.