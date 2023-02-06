Hundreds dead as powerful earthquake shakes Middle East

6 Feb. 11:20

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and killing at least 284 people.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency said at least 284 people were killed in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured. The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 237 with 639 injured, according to Syrian state media.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (01:17GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 km.

It was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Gaziantep province. A third earthquake with a 6.5 magnitude also hit Gaziantep.

At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said.

In Turkey, people trying to leave the quake-stricken regions caused traffic jams, hampering efforts of emergency teams trying to reach the affected areas. Authorities urged residents not to take to the roads. Mosques around the region were being opened up as a shelter for people unable to return to damaged homes amid temperatures that hovered around freezing.

Not just Turkey

The earthquake was felt in and around the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Due to the earthquake that was felt across Lebanon, especially in the capital Beirut, many people who left their homes spent the night in their cars.

In Iraq's capital Baghdad and northeastern Diyala province, people left their homes because of the quake.

The earthquake was also felt in Cyprus.

Condolences

Russia and Azerbaijan were among the first to express their condolences to Turkey.

The Russian embassy in Ankara wished speedy recovery to the victims, expressing the hope that this disaster could be overcome with the least damage.

Turkey's grief is also Azerbaijan's grief, according to Baku.

The Organization of Turkic States, Norwegian Ambassador to Türkiye and Israel also expressed condolences to Türkiye.