Baku: Turkey's grief is also our grief

6 Feb. 11:40

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to Türkiye.

Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed that Turkey's grief is also Azerbaijan's grief, and that the country will always stand by Turkey.

Hasanov wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, as well as expressed deep condolences to to the families of the victims.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed condolences. "We express our deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims. Azerbaijan always stands with Türkiye," the statement reads.

