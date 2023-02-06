Ilham Aliyev orders helping Turkey to eliminate earthquake consequences

6 Feb. 12:20

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He noted that he was deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and destruction, and offered his deepest condolences to the Turkish people. The president wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Following his order, preparatory work has begun to dispatch emergency rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations numbering 370 people to the fraternal country in order to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that occurred in Türkiye this morning and support search and rescue operations.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that a strong earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday.