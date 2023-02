6 Feb. 12:40

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake (4 points on Richter scale) was recorded in the early hours Monday near the Armenian-Georgian border.

The earthquake was recorded at 04.16 local time (00.16 GMT) 10 km northeast of Bavra village, the Rescue Service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The quake was felt in the villages of Shirak region of Armenia - Bavra, Saragyugh, Ghazanchi and Ashotsk.

