Putin offers condolences over earthquake in Turkey

6 Feb. 13:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences on Monday to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the wake of a deadly earthquake.

The Russian leader said that Moscow was ready to render all necessary assistance to both Ankara and Damascus.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my deep condolences over the numerous human casualties and widespread destruction caused by the powerful earthquake in your country," the Russian leader said in a telegram to Erdogan published on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

Putin asked Erdogan to convey his heartfelt sympathies and support to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those affected by the disaster. "We are ready to provide the necessary assistance in the wake of the earthquake," the Russian president assured.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that a strong earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday.