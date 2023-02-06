Explosion hits gas pipeline in Turkey's Hatay

6 Feb. 13:40

An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in the Turkish province of Hatay, following the strong earthquake.

According to the source, there was a fire in two places on the pipeline, which is laid through the local village of Topboğazı. There are about 3 kilometers between the two fires. It is noted that explosions and fires began after a strong earthquake in the province of Kahramanmaraş.

On Monday morning, a series of earthquakes hit the Middle East, with the most powerful recorded in Turkey. Turkish and Syrian authorities report hundreds of deaths, at least 500.