Number of casualties in most powerful since 1939 earthquake in Turkey revealed

6 Feb. 14:00

The death toll from an earthquake in Turkey rose to 912 people, more than 5,300 were injured, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s address to the people broadcast live on Turkish television.

"According to the latest data, the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.7. It is the largest natural disaster in Turkey since 1939. The number of casualties is 912, 5,385 people were injured. [The earthquake] destroyed 2,818 buildings," the president said.

The Turkish leader pointed out that at the moment "it is unknown how many more deaths and casualties may be more" because "rescue work in all regions is still ongoing."

"Some 2,470 people have been rescued from under the rubble. The government, all agencies have been fully mobilized since the earthquake. Ten additional governors from other regions have been transferred to the ten provinces affected by the earthquake to assist and coordinate [with local leadership]. Nine thousand people are involved in search and rescue operations," Erdogan said.

According to the president, the number of participants in debris removal and disaster relief efforts is constantly growing thanks to the citizens of neighboring regions.

On Monday morning, a series of earthquakes hit the Middle East, with the most powerful recorded in Turkey.