New powerful earthquakes hit Türkiye

6 Feb. 14:20

A new earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 was registered in Turkey at 13:24 (MSK) on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The epicenter was located 67 km to the north-east from Kahramanmaras town. The origin lay at a depth of 2 km.

The earthquake to the north of the city was followed by another aftershock with a magnitude of 6 at 13:36 (MSK). The epicenter was located 66 km from Kahramanmaras.

Another 5.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 13:51 (MSK).

Earlier, a 7.4-magnitude quake struck the Kahramanmaras province in the southeast of Turkey on Monday. According to the latest data, 284 people were killed in the country and 237 died in neighboring Syria.