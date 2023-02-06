Snowfall causes closure of section of Russia-Geoegia road

6 Feb. 15:00

Heavy snowfall has caused a section of the road connecting Georgia and Russia to be closed to all vehicles on Monday, with select other areas across the country coming under restricted traffic.

No types of vehicles can access the Gudauri-Kobi section due to risk of avalanche, the Roads Department of Georgia announced.

The rest of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi road leading from the historical capital near Tbilisi to the northern border is free for traffic, it added.

Restrictions have been set for the Gomi-Sachkhere road in the western region of Imereti, where the km 1 to 52 section is off limits for trailers and semi-trailers. Other vehicle types can access the section without limitations.