Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to Türkiye following earthquake

6 Feb. 15:20

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official social media page over an earthquake that occurred in Turkiye on February 6.

"It is with deep sorrow that I received the news about the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in the south-east of Turkiye. May Allah rest the souls of those who died during the tragedy in peace," Mehriban Aliyeva said.

She extended her deep condolences to victims' relatives and friends and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that a strong earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday.