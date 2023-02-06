Turkey's unfinished Akkuyu NPP not damaged

6 Feb. 15:40

Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently under construction, was not damaged by a major earthquake that struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, an official from the Russian company building the plant, Anastasia Zoteeva, said.

"Earth tremors of about magnitude 3 were felt here... but our specialists have not revealed any damage to building structures, cranes and equipment," Zoteeva from Rosatom said.

"Nevertheless, we are carrying out extensive diagnostic measures to make sure that construction and installation operations can continue safely,"she added.

