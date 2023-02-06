IAEA head to visit Moscow

6 Feb. 16:20

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will arrive in Moscow later this week, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed.

"[The visit] is in the process of final coordination. I can confirm that it will take place this week. [Grossi will arrive] in Moscow. The schedule has not been finalized yet, but everything indicates that this visit will take place. We are looking forward, as always, to a deep and professional conversation," the diplomat said Monday.

He noted that Grossi plans to discuss the security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that there are no plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi for now, according to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov .