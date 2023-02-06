Syria earthquake death toll rises to 403

6 Feb. 16:40

The death toll following early Monday’s powerful earthquake in Syria climbed to 403, with 1,300 sustaining injuries.

"There are 1,042 injured and 326 people killed in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus. The provided number of casualties is not final," the ministry stated.

"All public and private health facilities across the country were put on high alert…Twenty-eight ambulances and seven mobile clinics have been dispatched to Aleppo and Latakia," the Syrian health ministry reported, adding that four trucks carrying medicines, surgical supplies and basic necessities were also sent to the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama.

In the early hours of February 6, a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and Syria’s territories bordering Turkey.