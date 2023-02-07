Video: Azerbaijan's rapid reaction forces arrive in quake-hit Türkiye

7 Feb. 9:20

The rapid reaction forces of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to Türkiye, following President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, to conduct search and rescue operations, as well as eliminate the implications of a powerful earthquake, have arrived in the fraternal country, according to the ministry's website.

Rapid reaction forces were deployed from the Turkish Adana city to join the search and rescue efforts in areas subjected to the most destruction.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that a 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Türkiye on February 6. Following the official data, 1,498 people were killed and 8,500 got injured in the quake. Almost 3,000 buildings have collapsed in Turkey. Syria's earthquake death toll exceeds 430.