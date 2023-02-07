Erdogan declares national mourning in Turkey

7 Feb. 10:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of national mourning following a deadly earthquake that struck the country’s southeast, according to a decree released by his office on Monday.

"A seven-day national mourning has been declared on February 6, 2023 following the earthquakes in our country. Our flags will fly at half-staff across the country and at our diplomatic missions overseas until sun down on February 12," the decree said.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7 earthquake jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several neighboring provinces. At least 1,651 people were killed and more than 11,000 others injured due to two strong earthquakes that jolted Türkiye on Monday.