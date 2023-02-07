Aeroflot to launch flights to Tunisia in summer

7 Feb. 11:00

Aeroflot Airlines opens regular flights to Tunisia from May 30, the airline announced in a statement.

"Starting May 30, Aeroflot launches new regular flights to Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport (Tunisia). Flights to the popular Mediterranean resort will be operated on Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft three times a week. Flights will be operated from Moscow on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays," according to the statement.

Earlier, Aeroflot CEO Sergey Aleksandrovsky said that in the summer time-table, the company plans to significantly increase the flight program to Turkey, as well as to develop flights to Egypt and Phuket (Thailand).

In the near future the company plans to increase the volume of passenger carriage to China. After the lifting of quarantine in China, the company announced an increase in the number of flights to Guangzhou and Beijing from February 15 and to Shanghai from February 16.