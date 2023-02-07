Russia and Iran to exchange cultural achievements

7 Feb. 11:20

Two cultural centers will be opened soon in Moscow and Tehran, according to the agreement signed between the Iranian Minister of Culture and the Deputy Minister of Digital Development of Russia.

In the meeting held on Monday between Mohammad Mahdi Esmaeli, Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and Bella Cherkesova, Deputy Minister of Digital Development of Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, the above agreement was signed by both parties.

Esmaeli pointed out that the presidents of the two countries always emphasized the development of cultural and media relations in their recent meetings.

He added that one cultural center in Tehran and a center in Moscow will be established soon to follow the activities more seriously than before.

The memorandum is being finalized in the Iranian parliament and will be officially announced as soon as the procedures are completed.