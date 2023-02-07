Baku reveals evidence that terrorist attack at Tehran embassy was planned

7 Feb. 11:40

The Iranian diplomatic police's non-interference in the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy raises suspicions, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said.

Hajizada made the remark at a briefing on the details of the terrorist act against the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.

"From what the embassy's security cameras caught, it becomes clear that this attack was deliberate and planned ahead," he added.

“No measures were undertaken by the Iranian police to neutralize the terrorist and prevent an armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran. Despite the repeated attempts by terrorist to enter the embassy, the Iranian police has not prevented the attack,” the spokesman stressed.