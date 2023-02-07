Putin assures Erdogan of Russia’s readiness to assist Turkey in post-quake cleanup

7 Feb. 12:20

In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to assist Turkey in eliminating the consequences of earthquakes, the Kremlin’s press service has said.

"Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to immediately furnish assistance to the Turkish partners in eliminating the consequences of this natural disaster," the statement reads. Russia's specific proposals "have already been transmitted to the Turkish side through the appropriate channels."

Putin expressed deep condolences to Erdogan in connection with the devastating earthquakes that resulted in heavy casualties.

Erdogan thanked Putin "for such a prompt and sincere response and said that he was instructing the authorities concerned to accept the Russian rescuers’ assistance."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov extended condolences to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu over the victims and destruction caused by a deadly earthquake and confirmed Russia's readiness to provide necessary assistance.

"Lavrov expressed condolences over the numerous human losses and large-scale destruction caused by the powerful earthquake in Turkey," the ministry said.

"Following the telegram sent to the Turkish leadership by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the minister reiterated Russia's readiness to immediately provide necessary assistance," it stressed.