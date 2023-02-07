Anaklia port project highlighted by Garibashvili in 2023 plans

7 Feb. 13:50

Renovation of Tbilisi International Airport in the Georgian capital, construction of Anaklia deep-sea port on the Black Sea coast and the Khudoni hydropower plant on Enguri River in the north-west of the country were among projects highlighted by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Garibashvili noted the projects at the weekly Government meeting, saying the airport project would involve $500 million in investments this year.

"We have the ambition and motivation to have one of the best airports in the region in Tbilisi," he told the cabinet, adding it would be followed by “expansion and complete modernisation” of Batumi airport in the Black Sea city.

He also said his Government planned to launch the long-delayed Anaklia port construction project - set to involve international investment - this year, with the Ministry of Economy "working actively” on facilitating it.