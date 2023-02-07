Russian rescuers to work day and night in Turkey

7 Feb. 14:10

Russian rescuers will immediately begin to search for injured people as soon as they arrive in Turkey, advisor to the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Danyil Martynov said.

"We will be divided into several groups, capable of working around the clock. As soon as we arrive in the area where we will be working, we will immediately begin to clear the debris and search for injured people," he noted.

According to Martynov, Russian rescuers have brought all the equipment they need, including the latest: endoscopes, instruments to search for people at depths of up to 4.5 meters, and rescue equipment. Russian psychologists and medics will also work on the site.