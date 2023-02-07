Yerevan receives new peace proposals from Baku

7 Feb. 15:30

Armenia has received new peace proposals from Azerbaijan and is studying them, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"Recently we received new proposals from Baku regarding a peace agreement. We continue to work on the text," he said at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday.

During the visit, Mirzoyan held meetings with representatives of German legislative bodies and the expert community. During the meetings, a number of topics was addressed, including the issues of expanding the cooperation between Armenia and Germany and the Armenia-EU partnership, the challenges to the stability and security in the South Caucasus. The diplomats also discussed the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and some other matters of bilateral interest.