Yerevan receives new peace proposals from Baku

Armenia has received new peace proposals from Azerbaijan and is studying them, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"Recently we received new proposals from Baku regarding a peace agreement. We continue to work on the text," he said at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday.

During the visit, Mirzoyan held meetings with representatives of German legislative bodies and the expert community. During the meetings, a number of topics was addressed, including the issues of expanding the cooperation between Armenia and Germany and the Armenia-EU partnership, the challenges to the stability and security in the South Caucasus. The diplomats also discussed the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and some other matters of bilateral interest.

