Many countries rush aid, rescuers to Turkey

7 Feb. 15:50

A total of 3,294 search and rescue personnel reached Türkiye from 14 countries, including Azerbaijan and Russia, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

According to him, more than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble so far. He added that a total of 380,500 victims have been sheltered in the dormitories of the National Education Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

At least 312 aftershocks have been recorded since the two major quakes, the official added.

"We are sending over 1,600 additional search and rescue teams, both from abroad and our own, to Hatay," he said.

Oktay also announces that as of 11 a.m. (0700GMT), the entrance of vehicles to Hatay, Kahramanmaras, and Adiyaman was stopped for 48 hours, except for those making disaster-related shipments.