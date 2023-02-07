Container port in Turkey's Iskenderun engulfed in flames

7 Feb. 16:10

Hundreds of containers keep burning in the port of Turkey’s Iskenderun, an employee of a technology college located in close proximity to the port area said.

"Yes, everything is still on fire. There are huge black clouds of smoke rising into the sky. Everything in this port is on fire in general. The fire has spread everywhere," she told a TASS correspondent on Tuesday.

The fact that the fire cannot be put out and is spreading was also confirmed to TASS by a logistics company that provides services at the port of Iskenderun and is located on its territory. "The fire continues. It is very large. Containers are burning. I don't know how many have burned and what will happen next. But I can tell you that the damage is very big," an employee of the company said.