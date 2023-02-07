Iran ratifies memorandum on full SCO membership

7 Feb. 16:55

The Parliament of the Islamic Republic has ratified a bill on a memorandum of commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran to obtain the status of a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Mehr news agency writes.

The ratification process has taken place at the Majlis' open session today.

Let us remind you that Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that a memorandum of understanding was concluded in Samarkand in September. The document stated that Iran would become a full member of the organization.

In November, the parliament approved a bill on the country's membership in the SCO. Then the head of one of the commissions of the Majlis, Abolfazl Amui, recalled that work on obtaining the status of a full member of the SCO had been carried out for 15 years.

He drew attention to the importance of this event, noting that the organization, which included the Russian Federation and China, was one of the most significant in terms of economic exchanges.

Amui also noted that Iran's accession to the SCO reflected the multilateralism of its foreign policy.