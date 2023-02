7 Feb. 17:35

Azerbaijani students studying in Türkiye and the country's citizens in need of urgent assistance will be evacuated, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

Buses with citizens will depart for Azerbaijan from three bus stations in the provinces of Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Gaziantep and Adana.

The press service added that Azerbaijani diplomats went to the regions affected by the natural disaster to ensure the citizens' evacuation process.