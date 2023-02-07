Foreign Ministers of Israel and Poland have talks for first time in two years

7 Feb. 19:20

On Tuesday, February 7, the first telephone conversation in two years between Israeli and Polish Foreign Ministers Eli Cohen and Zbigniew Rau took place. The head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced this on his social networks.



The main topic of the conversation was the "warming" of Israeli-Polish relations.



Cohen also said that during the conversation with the Foreign Minister, he assured him that he would consider appointing a new ambassador in the country. In addition to this, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting soon.

Let us remind you that relations between the two countries deteriorated after Poland passed a law on the limitation of the restitution period in 2021, depriving Jews of the right to receive property that their relatives lost during the Second World War.