US increases exports to Russia in late 2022

7 Feb. 19:50

According to US statistics, at the end of 2022, the USA increased trade turnover with Russia.

In particular, US exports to Russia in December rose to $112,8 million. This is almost twice as much as in November, when exports amounted to $62,6 million.

As for Russian imports to the USA, in December it amounted to $638,4 million, while in November it was $594,3 million.

In general, for 2022, US exports to Russia amounted to $1,7 billion ($6,4 billion in 2021), and imports amounted to $14,46 billion ($29,6 billion a year earlier). In particular, in December 2021, US exports to Russia were at $547,3 million, and imports were about $1,9 billion.