US increases exports to Russia in late 2022

According to US statistics, at the end of 2022, the USA increased trade turnover with Russia.

In particular, US exports to Russia in December rose to $112,8 million. This is almost twice as much as in November, when exports amounted to $62,6 million.

As for Russian imports to the USA, in December it amounted to $638,4 million, while in November it was $594,3 million.

In general, for 2022, US exports to Russia amounted to $1,7 billion ($6,4 billion in 2021), and imports amounted to $14,46 billion ($29,6 billion a year earlier). In particular, in December 2021, US exports to Russia were at $547,3 million, and imports were about $1,9 billion.

