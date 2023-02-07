CIS and Georgia help Türkiye cope with aftermath of earthquake

7 Feb. 20:40

Russian specialists and all the necessary equipment were delivered to the site of search and rescue operations by EMERCOM aircrafts. Around the clock, they have to clear the rubble, search for the dead, provide first aid to the wounded.

Azerbaijan has also provided significant assistance to the Turkish people. The country sent several planes with rescuers and humanitarian cargo to Türkiye.

At present, Azerbaijani specialists have already launched a search and rescue operation in Kahramanmaraş, the city that suffered the most from the earthquake.

In addition to this, Azerbaijan sent a mobile field hospital of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to Türkiye with all the necessary equipment.

Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Georgia did not remain aloof from the tragedy that befell Türkiye. In accordance with the Heads of State's orders, planes with rescuers, doctors, equipment and humanitarian aid arrived in the areas most affected by the earthquake.