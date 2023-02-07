Azerbaijani President approves supplies of "green" energy to European countries

7 Feb. 21:00

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved an agreement on strategic partnership in the field of development and transmission of "green" energy. The corresponding decree was posted on the Head of state's website on February 7.

In December 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed an agreement providing for the construction of a 1 GW transmission line running under the Black Sea. Its total length will be 1,195 km. Through this cable, the "green" energy produced in Azerbaijan will be transited through Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania, Hungary and other European countries.