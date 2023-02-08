Turkish earthquake death toll reaches 5,894

8 Feb. 9:40

The death toll from the series of devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey on Monday has topped 5,800, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told local television channels early on Wednesday.

"Regretfully, we have more casualties to report. Their number has increased. By now, 5,894 people are listed as dead, and 34,810 - as injured. The number of destroyed buildings remains unchanged [at 5,775]," he said.

According to the vice president, a total of 16,139 rescuers are working in the affected area, including international rescue teams.

"Foreign rescuers continue to arrive. They will also take part in the search and rescue effort," the official said.

Early on Wednesday, the effort will focus on the regions of Kahramanmaras, Hatay and Adiyaman. Those regions sustained the most serious damage, and the situation there remains dire.