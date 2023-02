8 Feb. 10:30

A meeting on Afghanistan between the secretaries of the security councils of Central Asian countries, Pakistan, India and China will be held in Moscow on February 8.

It will be attended by the secretaries of the security councils of Central Asian countries, as well as Russia, India, Iran and China.

On May 27, 2022, a fourth round of multilateral consultations on Afghanistan between top security officials was held in Dushanbe.