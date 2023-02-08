EU countries trying to agree on common migration policy

8 Feb. 11:40

The European Union countries have not been able to agree on a common migration policy for almost 25 years, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said.

According to him, since Tampere European Council in 1999, Europe has not been able to agree on a real common migration policy.

Borrell noted that safe and legal migration is beneficial for everyone: migrants help address labour market needs and drive economic growth in their countries of destination.

The EU foreign policy chief said that demographic trends in Europe are such that they need migrants on the job market - and will continue to do so in the future.