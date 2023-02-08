Russia to send additional group of rescuers to Turkey

8 Feb. 12:00

An additional group of rescuers will be sent to earthquake-stricken Turkey by order of Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov, the ministry’s press service said on Wednesday.

"The head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Kurenkov ordered to send an additional group of rescuers to Turkey. At the moment, the rescuers are being prepared for the flight to the emergency zone," the press service said.

In total, over 100 Russian Emergencies Ministry’s rescuers have arrived in Turkey. They are now carrying out search and rescue work in the province of Kahramanmaras, which was hit the hardest.

A 7.7-magnitude hit the Kahramanmaras province in southeastern Turkey on Monday. The tremors, which were followed by about 300 aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces, as well as in neighboring countries, including Syria. According to the latest data, over 5,800 people were killed in Turkey.