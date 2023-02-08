Death toll from Türkiye earthquake surpasses 7000

8 Feb. 12:20

At least 7,108 people were killed and 40,910 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Türkiye, the country's disaster agency said on Wednesday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

For search and rescue operations to be carried out rapidly, Türkiye on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for three months in 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Türkiye is observing a seven-day national mourning after the devastating quakes.