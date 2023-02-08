Turkey praises Russian rescuers for relief efforts

8 Feb. 12:50

Ankara appreciates the assistance of Russian rescuers participating in relief efforts in the quake-hit areas of southeastern Turkey, the regional office of the country’s Emergency Management Authority said on Wednesday.

"Naturally, we appreciate the assistance provided by rescuers from abroad, including from Russia, who are helping us cope with the aftermath of the earthquake. All of us here are working almost non-stop in the hope of saving as many people as possible," an official said.

Russia has assisted neighboring Turkey in dealing with major natural disasters before. In July 2021, Turkey rented Be-200-ChS planes from Russia to liquidate big forest fires that started simultaneously in several Turkish resorts.