Erdogan arrives at earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye

8 Feb. 14:40

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Kahramanmaras province which was severely damaged after the deadly earthquake.

Turkish Minister of Internal Affairs Suleyman Soylu and other officials met Erdogan, who arrived at Kahramanmaras Airport, and informed him about the ongoing rescue operations in the earthquake zone.

In addition, it is expected that the president will also visit Hatay, which was also seriously damaged by the earthquake, in order to get acquainted with the progress of search and rescue operations on the spot.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey on February 6. According to the latest data, about 7,000 died and over 38,000 were injured in Turkey.