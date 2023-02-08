UK sanctions more Russian entities and individuals

8 Feb. 15:40

The United Kingdom introduced restrictions against six Russian companies operating in the defense industry, one IT company and eight individuals, the Foreign Office said in its statement released on Wednesday.

Sanctions implying the asset freeze in the United Kingdom if they are found were introduced against RT-komplekt, Oboronlogistika, Universalmash Plant, Topaz, Lipetsk Mechanical Plant, Zala Aero Group and Moskomsvyaz Company.

Restrictions were also imposed on Russian business ombudsman Boris Titov, Board Chairman of R-Pharm Company Aleksey Repik, and others.