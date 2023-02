8 Feb. 16:20

The dollar surpassed 72 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday for the first time since January 9, 2023.

As of 15:31 Moscow time, the dollar rose by 1.21% to 72.01 rubles.

By 15:45 Moscow time, the dollar rate added 1.34% and reached 72.105 rubles, while the euro amounted to 77.35 rubles (+1.7%).