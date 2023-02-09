Death toll in Türkiye earthquakes rising sharply

9 Feb. 9:00

The number of people who died in powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye has surpassed 12,000, a government agency said early Thursday.

Türkiye’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said 12,391 people were killed and almost 63,000 others were injured in Monday’s quakes centered in Kahramanmaras province, Anadolu repported.

Other provinces in southern and eastern Türkiye that were affected by the quakes are Gaziantep, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis.

More than 6,000 buildings collapsed due to the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes that occurred in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 13 million people have been impacted by the quakes.