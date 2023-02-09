Night tragedy in Siberia: gas blast in Novosibirsk causes apartment collapse

9 Feb. 9:20

A household explosion caused a partial collapse of an apartment block in Novosibirsk in the early hours on Thursday.

According to preliminary data, two people died, seven injured. More people might be buried under the rubble.

According to the emergencies ministry, about 30 apartments have been ruined by the blast. The search and rescue operation is planned to be completed by the end of the day.

The city’s authorities say that the residents will be settled in a new place.

The explosion was followed by a fire on an area of 300 square meters, which has already been put out.