Dollar exchange rate surpasses 73 rubles

The dollar exchange rate rose above 73 rubles during FX trading on Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 27, 2022, according to Thursday trading data.

As of 7:58 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar was up by 1.01% at 73.03 rubles.

By 8:07 a.m. the dollar exchange rate extended gains to 1.47% trading at 73.37 rubles. The euro exchange rate was up by 1.55% at 78.59 rubles, while the yuan was up by 1.24% at 10.802 rubles.

Earlier on Thursday the euro exchange rate exceeded 78 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since April 25, 2022.

