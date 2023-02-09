Dollar exchange rate surpasses 73 rubles

9 Feb. 9:40

The dollar exchange rate rose above 73 rubles during FX trading on Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 27, 2022, according to Thursday trading data.

As of 7:58 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar was up by 1.01% at 73.03 rubles.

By 8:07 a.m. the dollar exchange rate extended gains to 1.47% trading at 73.37 rubles. The euro exchange rate was up by 1.55% at 78.59 rubles, while the yuan was up by 1.24% at 10.802 rubles.

Earlier on Thursday the euro exchange rate exceeded 78 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since April 25, 2022.