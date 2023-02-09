EU preparing to tighten sanctions against Russia

9 Feb. 10:00

Europe will tighten sanctions against Russia once again in the near future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday ahead of a special EU summit.

Diplomatic sources said last month that EU countries were working on a 10th package of sanctions that should be ready around the anniversary of Russia's special operation.

As Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported the United Kingdom yesterday introduced restrictions against six Russian companies operating in the defense industry, one IT company and eight individuals.