Pedestrian paths to link Tbilisi’s Turtle Lake and Vake Park

9 Feb. 11:00

Pedestrian paths and cycling lanes will be set up to link Turtle Lake and Vake Park, two of the most popular recreational areas in Georgia’s capital, Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced.

The initiative of linking the two downtown areas with “modern, high-standard” infrastructure is part of the plan for developing the city’s green cover, and aimed at creating “new opportunities for ecotourism”, Kaladze said.

He also revealed “natural materials” would be used for setting up the infrastructure in order to minimise the changes to the terrain and environment between the hilltop lake area and the park located at the foot of the hill in Vake district.

The project, which the Mayor said had been handed to Tbilisi City Hall by Cartu Foundation, will also result in picnic areas being arranged in the area of Turtle Lake.