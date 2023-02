9 Feb. 11:50

The Armenian authorities expressed their readiness to open railway and road communications with Azerbaijan as soon as possible, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to him, it will help to significantly increase trade between Armenia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The PM specified that the unblocking of all transport links in the region is stipulated in the Trilateral Statement dated November 9-10, 2020, in the implementation of which Yerevan is interested.