EAEU and Iran creating free trade zone

9 Feb. 12:20

A free trade zone will be launched between Iran and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union soon, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexei Dedov said.

Issues for completing talks on creating a free trade area between the EEU and Iran were agreed upon during Minister of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev's visit to Tehran on January 18-19.

The negotiations are now at the final stage, the procedure for mutual access to the market of certain categories of agricultural products remains open, which is now under discussion by the parties, said Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexei Dedov, noting that after the negotiations, the agreement reached on them should be approved by the governments of the countries EEU and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

These are quite complex procedures, but given the importance of cooperation with Iran, we may count the process will be completed as soon as possible, Dedov assured.

The envoy added that Tehran has already significantly increased the supply of its agricultural products to the countries of the union.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed a memorandum on free trade on Thursday.