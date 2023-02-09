Russia expands U.S. sanctions list in tit-for-tat move

9 Feb. 13:20

Russia permanently bans entry to 77 U.S. nationals implicated in arms supplies to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"As retaliation to Washington’s ongoing expansion of the list of Russian nationals that are subjected to personal sanctions, entry to the Russian Federation will be permanently banned for 77 Americans," the ministry said.

Based on the principle of reciprocity, the ‘stop list’ will now include US nationals that are in charge of state-level government agencies, some federal agencies and companies. The sanctions affect not only politicians and officials that are involved in shaping up and executing anti-Russian policies, but also some members of their families.